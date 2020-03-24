PAYETTE — The Western Treasure Valley has received its first case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to Southwest District Health, a female in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19 in Payette.
According to the SWDH, the individual experienced minor symptoms and recovered at home. The point of transmission is unknown at this time, the press release from the SWDH states.
“We are working to take the right steps at the right time to slow the spread of this disease,” said SWDH District Director Nikki Zogg. “While this is a new virus, working to control communicable disease of all types is what our staff are trained to do and what they do each day all year long,” said Zogg.
The case is the first for Payette County. On Tuesday morning, the state of Idaho had 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
