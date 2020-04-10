Payette School Board moves to online meetings only

PAYETTE — Even as schools across Idaho remain closed due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, school boards are still meeting up to discuss their districts’ needs.
The Payette School District Board of Trustees will be conducting its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. However, with social distancing requirements limiting attendance in the Galleon Room at Payette Alternative School to just ten people, the Board has decided to invite the public to attend the meeting only via the Zoom app.
“I do not have a way of determining who can and cannot be in the room so we are closing it to everyone except required board and staff so we can ensure being under the mandatory group size of 10,” said Business Manager Barbara Choate via email on Thursday.
Among the items to be discussed are an emergency declaration by the district, as well as upgrades planned for Westside Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.