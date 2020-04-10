Payette School Board moves to online meetings only

Members of the Payette School Board of Directors meet during a regular meeting in September of 2019. Meetings of the board are going strictly online right now.

 Nik Streng | The Argus Observer

PAYETTE — Even as schools across Idaho remain closed due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, school boards are still meeting up to discuss their districts’ needs.

The Payette School District Board of Trustees will be conducting its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. However, with social distancing requirements limiting attendance in the Galleon Room at Payette Alternative School to just ten people, the Board has decided to invite the public to attend the meeting only via the Zoom app.

“I do not have a way of determining who can and cannot be in the room so we are closing it to everyone except required board and staff so we can ensure being under the mandatory group size of 10,” said Business Manager Barbara Choate via email on Thursday.

Among the items to be discussed are an emergency declaration by the district, as well as upgrades planned for Westside Elementary School.

Tags

Load comments