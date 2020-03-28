PAYETTE — A single car crash on Friday morning led to the death of a Payette man.

At approximately 6:09 a.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police were on the scene of a crash that took place at milepost 5 on Highway 52.

George Volmer, 41, of Payette, was heading eastbound on Highway 52 in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma, when he drove off the right shoulder and rolled his vehicle. Volmer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, a release from ISP states.

Volmer was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in Boise, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no in indication by ISP that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

