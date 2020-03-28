PAYETTE — A single car crash on Friday morning led to the death of a Payette man.
At approximately 6:09 a.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police were on the scene of a crash that took place at milepost 5 on Highway 52.
George Volmer, 41, of Payette, was heading eastbound on Highway 52 in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma, when he drove off the right shoulder and rolled his vehicle. Volmer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, a release from ISP states.
Volmer was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in Boise, where he was pronounced dead.
There was no in indication by ISP that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.