FRUITLAND — Tuesday will be the last day of school for the month of March for most Payette County students.

On Monday afternoon, Fruitland School District superintendent Teresa Fabricius announced that the schools will be closing starting on Wednesday. Later that night, Payette School District issued a similar memo, saying that Tuesday will be the last day of school before spring break.

This closure, both districts claim, is based on new recommendations from the White House on Monday, as well as “current and evolving information from the health care community,” Fabricius wrote.

Tuesday will be an early release for students and the closure is expected to last to March 31.

On Tuesday morning, New Plymouth School District Superintendent David Sotutu released a statement saying that Tuesday will also be the last day of school for New Plymouth School District until March 30.

“Please remember that this is not a time to be alarmed,” Sotutu wrote. “There are still only 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our state and none of those were due to community spread. In other words, none of those people contracted the virus from someone in Idaho.”

The closures come on the same day that the Idaho High School Activities Association suspended all spring sports (events and practices) through April 5.

All Oregon schools started a weeks-long closure starting on Monday, which was mandated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday. On Sunday night, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he would leave closing the schools up to the individual school districts.

