Payette County man's death was related to COVID-19; Malheur County now posting demographics online

ONTARIO — Southwest District Health confirmed today that the man who was listed as the first death due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 last week, did in fact die from the virus.
First reported on April 6 by both the State of Idaho and local health authority as a death related to COVID-19, the case was removed later in the week while epidemiologists were awaiting confirmation on the actual cause of the death.
The man in his 50s is from Payette County and he did have underlying health complications.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with this individual’s family and friends,” said Nikki Zogg, District Director for Southwest District Health, in a news release.
Following confirmation, the death was added back into the reported data for Idaho over the weekend.
To date, Southwest District Health has reported five other deaths in its six-county region, all of whom were 70 or older and hospitalized with underlying medical conditions, according to the release.
With a fourth person testing positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Malheur County Health Department has announced that it will now be making numbers known in an online case count that will be updated daily.
For those who test positive, the agency will also list demographics including age group, sex and whether they were hospitalized.
According to those demographics listed as of Monday afternoon, there have been 145 tests for COVID-19 in Malheur County, with four individuals testing positive for the virus. Of those, one is younger than 19, one is in their 20s, and two are in their 40s; there are three women, and none of them were reported to be hospitalized.
To date, there are 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Western Treasure Valley reported by local and state health authorities. This includes eight cases in Payette County, one in Washington County and four in Malheur County.
Idaho has reported 1,426 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths; Oregon has reported 1,584 positive cases with 53 deaths.
