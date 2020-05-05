Payette County Courthouse
The Argus Observer, file

PAYETTE — Payette County Commissioners on Monday voted to extend the county’s Emergency Declaration through July 6, and to continue the courthouse closure to the public through May 11, according to an email from Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech.

The county continues to have slow growth in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Creech’s email reads.

However, the Idaho Supreme Court issued an order with instructions to begin processing court cases and judges were to begin seeing cases Monday.

All parities that are to appear in courts are required to wear a mask when entering the courthouse.

Tags

Load comments