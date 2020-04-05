Payette City Hall

This photo shows the exterior of Payette City Hall.

 The Argus Observer, file

PAYETTE — With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic closing city halls throughout the Western Treasure Valley, meetings are moving online as a result. The Payette City Council is no exception, having made the decision to broadcast its regular meeting on Monday via Zoom.us.

Citizen comments may be submitted via question and answer on Zoom prior to the start of the meeting.

The Council reminds the public that citizens comments are reserved for the public to address elected officials about concerns regarding subjects not on the agenda, and it is not for giving formal testimony on a public hearing matter or comment on a pending application or proposal.

The meeting will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Monday; the broadcast and meeting agenda can be accessed at cityofpayette.com.

