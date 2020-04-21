Parma Motor-Vu gears up for opening night

PARMA — The silver screen is glimmering once again in Parma as the only drive-in movie theater in the area, Parma Motor-Vu, is planning to open for the season on Friday.
This date is over a month past the previous opening weekend date of March 27 that the theater had originally planned to be the start of the summer movie viewing season at the Motor-Vu. Due to social distancing guidelines and a stay at home order from Gov. Brad Little relating to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the theater had to postpone its opening.
The first features that will mark the season opening of the theater are Disney/Pixar’s “Onward” and “The Call of the Wild.” Both films are rated PG.
Upon visiting the theater’s website, one notices the posters for upcoming films to be played at the theater including: “Mulan” “Trolls World Tour” “Marvel Studios’ Black Widow” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”
Karen Cornwell, former owner of the Parma Motor-Vu, answered some questions about the opening in an email on Monday morning.
“[W]e are actually opening with much caution. Limited snack bar, dispensed out of doors. As for the upcoming movies, we know nothing. We already had these two movies for the planned opening of March 27, so [we’re] just using them,” she said.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the national and global box office has taken a substantial economic hit owing to the temporary closure of traditional movie theaters and film studios moving their high-profile movies’ release dates to later in the year and beyond.
“We are very worried that all the summer product will be kept until fall. Disney is saying Mulan will be July 24,” Cornwell said.
As far as the future of the movies to be offered, current theater owner and Cornwell’s daughter, Susan Haaheim, said that she won’t know anything about what movies are going to be available due to the fact that it is up to the studios to announce what their plans are for release.
“The movies advertised on our coming soon aren’t going anywhere, just delayed. Hopefully not so far delayed that we won’t get to play them! Only time will tell,” Haaheim noted.
The film revenue tracking website Box Office Mojo continues to report on the top grossing films in the United States despite the lack of moviegoer attendance. The most recent box office grosses listed on the site were for the weekend of April 10-12 with only two movies, both of which are in limited release, taking the top spots. Those movies are “Swallow,” which made $1,710 and “The Other Lamb,” with $1,430, which were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the box office chart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.