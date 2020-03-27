PARMA -- Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “stay home” order that he issued on Wednesday as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has impacted the opening of the Parma Motor-Vu theater.The theater, which was slated to open Friday, March 27 at dusk, now must comply with the state’s social distancing protocols.In an email message, Karen Cornwell, former owner of the Parma Motor-Vu, explained what this closure means for the theater and why it cannot open as planned. “Unfortunately, we qualify for closure. When you take into consideration that people have to go through the box office, even if though they do not leave their car, it is contact. While we are very disappointed, we are also a little relieved. As this thing takes shape we realize we do not want to be risky,” said Cornwell.It is uncertain when exactly the theater will open for this season in light of the governor’s order.
Parma Motor-Vu delays opening following Governor’s official order
- Griffin Hewitt The Argus Observer
