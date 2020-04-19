NYSSA — Local food pantries are seeing an increase in usage since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and have changed the way people pick up their food.
“The amount of use for the food pantry has gone up,” said Marilyn Rowe, with Next Chapter Food Pantry in Ontario. “We have served numerous families who have never needed our services before.”
Kathy Oliver, manager of the Nyssa Community Food Pantry, said, the number of families accessing the Nyssa pantry had topped 200 in March, and the number of families was now down to the normal number of 140 to 160. However, Oliver said she expects the more people to show up as other resources, such as SNAP, are used up.
Both pantries are operating on a drive-through basis with clients picking up filled boxes at the curb, rather than having people go inside the facilities and picking up food shopper-style.
To protect volunteers from possible exposure, the pantry hours at Next Chapter have been reduced from eight hours to two hours only at the Episcopal Church location, Rowe said.
Nyssa Community Pantry hours are the same, but some volunteers have put their participation on hold because of virus concerns, Oliver said.
But on the other side, with schools not in session, some high school students have been volunteering to pack food boxes and take them out to the vehicles.
Having enough food available is of concern but it is not an immediate problem.
“We have not as yet seen shortage of food from the Oregon Food Bank but we are concerned about our operating funds as many of our givers are closed businesses or community members out of work. Our largest need continues to be funding as being a nonprofit we rely on local contributions, such as churches,” Rowe said.
Food buys are down at the Nyssa Pantry, Oliver said, noting that it is food purchased by the pantry from the Oregon Food Bank, at discounted prices, and meat donations from the “Fresh Alliance,” local grocery stores is also down.
However, donations continue to come in from a variety of sources, including a local packing shed which donated onions to the pantry and sent a semi-load to Portland.
To help the pantry, Mary and Bob Quick of Quick’s Foto Design invited local residents to have pictures taken on the Quick’s front porch and donated the proceeds to the pantry, Oliver said. Also, some people have made food donations directly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.