Panel meets on unsafe condition at state's only women's prison

The Coffee Creek Correctional Facility is in Wilsonville, Oregon, south of Portland. It is the state's only women's prison.

WILSONVILLE — A report on conditions in Oregon's only women's prison has prompted Gov. Tina Kotek to assemble an advisory panel which will meet for the first time this week.

The Gender Informed Practices Assessment was ordered by the state and released in mid-August. It details unsafe conditions at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, including a high number of attempted suicides, lack of mental health resources, and staff and inmate reports of sexual misconduct.



