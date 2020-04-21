ONTARIO — Four Malheur County teens from Adrian, Vale and Ontario High School have stepped up to help area health-care providers in meeting the need for personal protective equipment while dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The students are using 3D printers, made available by the Malheur Education Service District, to make face shields and ear guards for health-care workers. The high-schoolers include Jace and Conley Martin, of Adrian, Jorge Mendieta, of Vale, and Allie Arizmendi, of Ontario.
Nickie Shira, STEM & innovation coordinator for the Frontier STEM Hub, had heard about many initiatives by organizations and individuals using their knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math, to help meet the needs of health-care providers which are facing the public health crisis, she said in a news release.
She saw that Boise University’s MarketLab was working with medical professionals to design face shields and had made the 3D files available so others could make the parts, and also a story about a Boy Scout who learned that a visor headband could be made with 3D printers.
Wanting to help support local health-care staff, the students used 3D printers to come up with a few designs and shared them with staff at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, who requested more samples of the face shields to test them out. Saint Alphonsus officials liked the face shield design from BSU and ordered 60 of them for their staff, Shira said.
“Our students were really excited about the opportunity to help and they got right to work producing the visor headbands,” according to Shira.
She delivered the headbands Monday, and said the hospital is providing the plastic shield program, and its team will assemble the face shields.
Also, Valley Family Health Clinic officials ordered 50 ear guards for its staff, Shira said.
“This donation enhances our efforts to remain ready and safe for all patients who come our way,” wrote Anna LaRosa, RN, manager of emergency services at Saint Alphonsus, in an email. “It’s neat to see Malheur County STEM students finding real-world applications to their work. And it’s very affirming to see the community support for our health-care workers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.