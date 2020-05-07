MEDFORD — Did you know that this week is nationally celebrated for travel and tourism?
It might be hard to imagine celebrating something that is for the most part restricted across the country right now, especially between states, due to stay home orders surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, here we are.
The annual National Travel and Tourism Week takes place the first week of May, kicking off the month that the heaviest travel season begins — Memorial Day to Labor Day.
According to the U.S. Travel Association’s website, ustravel.org, COVID-19 “is having an unprecedented impact on the travel industry and the entire economy.”
To help prevent the spread of the virus by curbing travel, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife closed hunting and fishing to people from out of state on April 10, reopening it on May 5. Additionally, Oregon state parks have been shuttered, including developed campsites which aren’t slated to open until at least May 25, depending on Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening framework. This included sites at Lake Owyhee State Park, which are normally open from mid-April to the end of October.
While state and local officials including health experts said it was still OK for residents to go out and recreate, they urged people to stick close to home when doing so and keep group sizes small.
It’s unknown yet exactly how all of these restrictions will impact the local economy. What is known, however, is that Malheur County pulls tourism.
The Owyhee Reservoir and Owyhee River were frequently listed as top local destinations by out-of area travelers who stopped in at the Southwest Idaho Visitor Center in 2018. According to information from Oregon State Parks, the annual overnight attendance at Lake Owyhee is more than 14,600 visitors, with annual day-use attendance being put at more than 281,500.
Overall in Malheur County, destination visitor spending in 2019 equated to about $42.3 million, which supported 600 jobs and generated about $900,000 in local tax revenue, according to a study titled Oregon Travel Impacts, 1992-2019p. The study was prepared for the Oregon Tourism Commission in April, and included preliminary numbers from 2019.
When it comes to commodities, the biggest chunk of change spent by visitors to Malheur County was on accommodations, which brought an estimated $12.4 million to the local economy in 2019, according to the study. Following that was $11.8 million on food service. Far lower on the list was arts and entertainment, nearing $5.9 million, followed by food stores at $4.5 million, retail stores at $4.1 million and local transportation and fuel at $3.2 million, according to the study.
In 2019, visitor spending averaged $100 a day in Malheur County.
While travel is beneficial to the economy overall, when it is restricted from the outside, the U.S. Travel Association suggests residents pick up “supporting local businesses and helping their neighbors” and “playing a key role in rebuilding their community.”
For the many who are still staying at home right now, there is still abundant opportunity to explore Oregon.
In our backyard is the Owyhees. Sammy Castonguay, of Friends of the Owyhees has a blog post about a great find there, including plenty of photos, too. You can find that on the blog listed at https://www.friendsoftheowyhee.org.
Further away, at one of the state’s top destination spots, Crater Lake now has a virtual tour titled “Crater Dreaming,” that was launched on its website. This was done in celebration of the National Travel and Tourism Week, and is available to view at www.craterlakecounty.com.
“Even though people need to stay home now, we want to inspire everyone to travel when it is safe,” explains Crater Lake Country Manager Mark Dennett, in a news release about the virtual tour. “Our goal is to do anything we can to help support the local visitor industry that has been hit hard by the stay at home order.”
