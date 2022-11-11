ONTARIO — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is working to help military veterans and their families understand what benefits they may be eligible for under the 2022 “Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act,” also known as the PACT Act. The new law, codified as Public Law 117-168, expands veterans health care and benefits for those who were exposed to “burn pits and other toxic substances.”

There have been numerous instances of veterans exposed to these conditions. These include but aren’t limited to; Agent Orange, a chemical defoliant used during the Vietnam War; airborne asbestos released during conflicts in the Middle East and Southeast Asia; and groundwater contamination affecting personnel who were stationed at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987.



Tags

Load comments