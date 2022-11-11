ONTARIO — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is working to help military veterans and their families understand what benefits they may be eligible for under the 2022 “Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act,” also known as the PACT Act. The new law, codified as Public Law 117-168, expands veterans health care and benefits for those who were exposed to “burn pits and other toxic substances.”
There have been numerous instances of veterans exposed to these conditions. These include but aren’t limited to; Agent Orange, a chemical defoliant used during the Vietnam War; airborne asbestos released during conflicts in the Middle East and Southeast Asia; and groundwater contamination affecting personnel who were stationed at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987.
According to a pamphlet released by Veterans Affairs, the act expands eligibility for health care and veterans to veterans exposed to toxic substances, improving decision making for determining which medical conditions are eligible for coverage and screening for those with toxic exposures at least every five years for enrolled veterans. The act was signed into law on Aug. 11 by President Joe Biden.
In a Thursday interview with Ron Verini, chairman of Veterans Advocates of Ore-Ida, the act fills a long-unfilled and dire need for help for veterans across the Western Treasure Valley.
“The PACT Act is long overdue,” he said. “I have watched veterans in our community — I’m talking about in Ontario, Fruitland, Payette, Vale — that have suffered needlessly because of the lack of action over the last 50 years. I have watched veterans deteriorate before my very eyes, because our [Congress] failed to act.”
However, to those who think Verini is heaping praise and gratitude on the U.S. Congress for passing this in 2022, he says think again.
“I give credit to the people that have brought it forward. But those same people, in general, over the years have swept it under the rug. To expect me to thank them for passing this, they will not get a ‘thank you’ from Ron Verini.”
Notably, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, voted against the act, which was introduced by U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-California.
“Cliff Bentz is a man that professes to support our veterans and their families — and he does a good job, as a matter of fact he does an excellent job —he puts his team on it, he gets them help, he goes overboard to do the right thing for our veterans. And then he slaps us in the face when a bill comes up in Congress, that happens to be sponsored by the opposite party. I think it’s a disservice to our local veterans, our veterans throughout the United States and our veterans who have served, boots on the ground, especially in wartime situations and wartime zones.”
Despite records kept by the U.S. Selective Service System and other governmental agencies, Verini said some veterans have had to prove where they were during their service in order to collect their benefits.
A major component of the PACT Act even being needed, according to Verini, is a pattern of neglect for the health needs of service members while serving in active duty.
“The insanity of not helping our veterans and their families all of these years, should be a testament to our inability to plan for the future. We do well in planning for wars, getting the right equipment, fighting conflicts all over the world, and then we forget about the very people we send into those situations … and basically forget them for years and years.”
Verini says the PACT Act was successfully passed only because of the tenacity of veterans, their families and a few “exceptional” members of Congress in making the act happen.
The act defines newly eligible veterans under three new categories, with enrollment to be phased in over the next 10 years:
1) Veterans who participated in a toxic exposure risk activity — as defined by law — while serving on active duty or during training.
2) Veterans assigned to duty in certain locations, including airspace above them.
3) Veterans deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Operation new Dawn and Resolute Support Mission.
Malheur County Veteran’s Service Officer Connie Tanaka noted that the number of claims already is in the six-digit mark.
According to information from the VA News website, the day the PACT Act was signed into law, veterans set an all-time record for filing online disability compensation claims.
“Since the PACT Act was signed, Veterans have filed more than 200,000 total claims — an increase of more than 21% over the same period last year,” reads information on the website.
The information further states that beginning this month, the VA will begin providing 5-minute toxic exposure screenings to all veterans enrolled in VA health care. A pilot program for the screenings conducted over a two-week period in September screened 13,380 veterans, and found a 37.4% concern of toxic exposure among them.
Tanaka said veterans needing more information in Malheur County can contact him at (541) 889-6649. In Idaho, veterans can contact the Idaho State Office of Veterans Advocacy at (208) 780-1380.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.