Outdoor programs continue at center staff prepares for move

BAKER CITY – Outdoor programming continues at the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center while staff begin packing and removing the indoor exhibits in preparation for major renovations starting in 2022.
“We are the custodians of many non-renewable artifacts held in public trust,” said Wayne Monger, Vale District Manager of the Bureau of Land Management, which includes the interpretive center. “They must be carefully protected and stored to prevent loss, damage or degradation.”
Installation of new, energy-efficient doors, windows, insulation, siding and roofing is expected to take two years, beginning March 1, 2022. Preparation and planning for this project have been underway for some time. Work has reached the point the center must remain closed to allow for the protection, removal and storage of the many artifacts and exhibits that illustrate the history of the Oregon Trail, the Pacific Northwest and the settlement of eastern Oregon.
BLM staff are looking into opportunities in town to provide programming and maintain visitor services while the Center is closed. Outdoor services, programs and activities will continue Thursdays through Sundays through the end of September.
An information table is staffed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A “Going for Gold” Ranger program is offered at 9:30 a.m. and “Oregon Fever” Ranger programs at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Special performances for August (times are MT)
Aug. 6-8: Folklorist Bill Rossiter will present Tall Tales & Tall Songs at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the center porch.
Aug. 12-15: Mike Follin will present Dr. Balthasar’s Traveling Medicine Show at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the center porch.
Aug. 21-22 and Aug. 28-29: Nimiipuu Experience, interactive storytelling, song, drum, and dance from the Nez Perce, at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the center porch.
Trails, too
The center site also features 4.2 miles of developed trails with interpretive signage and points of interest which are open from daylight to dusk daily. The Ruts Access trail can be accessed from Hwy. 86 at any time during daylight hours.
For more information about events and programs, phone (541) 523-1843 or visit oregontrail.blm.gov.
