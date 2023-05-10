OSP seeks public assistance in finding William Thomas Gillespie, a fugitive

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Oregon State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are seeking the public’s assistance with locating William Thomas Gillespie, 38, of Cave Junction.
According to information sent to media outlets on May 10, Gillespie is wanted on a felony Federal warrant. Additionally, he is wanted by State Police for questioning regarding the homicide of Daniel Guess in Cave Junction in May of 2022 and a January investigation involving felony assault, robbery, kidnapping, and strangulation that also occurred in Cave Junction.
Gillespie is described as 6-foot 2-inches tall and about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His tattoos include the word “infidel” above his right eyebrow, a fishhook below his left eye, a demon head or Japanese Oni-style tattoo on his throat, with its horns extending to both sides of his neck. Visible piercings include pierced ears and a dermal stud piercing below his right eye.
Gillespie may have changed his appearance in order to elude law enforcement.
He is considered armed and very dangerous and should not be contacted by the public.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Gillespie.
Anyone with information on Gillespie’s location should contact State Police at *OSP from your mobile phone or (800) 442-2068.
