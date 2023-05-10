OSP seeks public assistance in finding William Thomas Gillespie, a fugitive

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Oregon State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are seeking the public’s assistance with locating William Thomas Gillespie, 38, of Cave Junction.

According to information sent to media outlets on May 10, Gillespie is wanted on a felony Federal warrant. Additionally, he is wanted by State Police for questioning regarding the homicide of Daniel Guess in Cave Junction in May of 2022 and a January investigation involving felony assault, robbery, kidnapping, and strangulation that also occurred in Cave Junction.



