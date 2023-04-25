NYSSA — Oregon State Police is looking to the public for footage taken during or surrounding the April 15 incident in Nyssa in which an on-duty officer was fatally shot.
According to a news release received Tuesday afternoon from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, investigators have learned that several individuals took cellphone footage.
Anyone who has or who knows of someone else who has this type of evidence is urged to contact OSP dispatch at (541) 664-4600. That way, investigators can reach out to obtain both a statement and copy of the video.
"Our gratitude goes out to the community’s continued support and cooperation in this case," reads the release.
Police have arrested 36-year-old Rene Castro, who is facing multiple charges related to the fatal shooting of Nyssa Police Officer Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson. Those charges are all felonies, and include aggravated murder, murder in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Johnson's memorial service was Saturday, which included a law enforcement procession from Ontario to Nyssa.
He was arraigned on those charges April 21 on a Grand Jury indictment.
Following that, records were sealed, by Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung, who then set the date for the Castro's plea hearing for October 20.
