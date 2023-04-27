JORDAN VALLEY — Police say a California man died from injuries in a multi-vehicle crash near the Oregon-Nevada border in southern Malheur County. It happened at about 1:48 p.m. April 21, according to a news release from Oregon State Police on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was on U.S. Highway 95, near milepost 10.
According to OSP's preliminary investigation, Andrew Koehler, of Santa Cruz, California, was traveling south in a Honda Civic. While attempting to pass, the car entered the northbound lane and sideswiped two southbound vehicles before getting T-boned by a northbound vehicle. Those traveling south included Dexter Hegerhorst, 37, of Adrian, who was in a Dodge Ram 2500; and Trulee Shirley Wallace, 24, of Lewiston, Idaho, who was in a Toyota Camry. After hitting them, the Civic lost control, slid sideways and was T-boned by a northbound Jaguar. That vehicle was driven by Robert Odell, 63, of Eagle.
Koehler was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jaguar and his passenger, Jacqueline Odell, 66, also of Eagle, were transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Neither Hegerhorst, nor any of the animals being towed in a loaded horse trailer his vehicle was carrying were injured.
Wallace was also uninjured.
State Police were assisted by by Life Flight, Jordan Valley Ambulance, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
