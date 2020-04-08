WOODBURN — To line up with the school closure through the end of the school year, the Oregon Schools Activities Association decided to cancel the remainder of the spring season and the state championships.
On Wednesday afternoon, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that all schools statewide will remain closed for the rest of the academic year as a measure to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” said OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber in a press release. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time - on the health and safety of all Oregonians.”
The cancellation of spring season means that all OSAA school facilities are closed for practicing and coaches are in no way able to organize or direct workouts or practices. The OSAA Executive Board will be meeting in the coming weeks to discuss policies for the future, the release states.
While the Idaho High School Activities Association also met this week to discuss the future of spring sports, they have decided to not to end the spring season just yet. Idaho schools are also closed for the remainder of the school year, but as of Wednesday afternoon sports are scheduled to return starting on April 20.
As a way to celebrate those who are unable to participate in spring sports, especially the graduating seniors, many schools in both Oregon and Idaho will be participating in the #BeTheLight campaign, where the lights of the football field will be illuminated for 20 minutes on Friday nights starting at 8:20 p.m. To date, Ontario and Vale High Schools are the only Malheur County school that has decided to be a part of the campaign. In Idaho, Payette, Weiser and New Plymouth schools will be participating.
