The Owyhee Reservoir is pictured in June of 2015. The area is a popular spot for recreationists in Malheur County. Oregonians are being urged by state agencies and officials to get outside on Thursday to celebrate Nature of Oregon Day.
SALEM — Officials with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund are urging all Oregonians to celebrate Thursday as Nature of Oregon Day.
April 7 represents a new opportunity for all Oregonians to bring awareness to critical conservation goals and reduce barriers for underserved communities to connect with the outdoors, according to a news release from ODFW on Tuesday.
“Oregon is renowned for its natural beauty, bounty, and unique places from our iconic forests to our stunning shorelines and majestic mountains,” said Gov. Kate Brown in the release. “April 7 is Nature of Oregon Day — let’s celebrate by getting outside and enjoying Oregon’s amazing outdoor recreation opportunities. And let’s take a moment to recognize what a healthy environment means for Oregonians of all backgrounds and walks of life.”
More than 4 million people and 700 species make Oregon home, according to ODFW. Healthy landscapes are as vital to the animals and plants that live in Oregon as they are to our own physical, social and economic well-being. The Conservation and Recreation Fund was established to work alongside ODFW and the Oregon Conservation Strategy, a blueprint for conserving Oregon’s fish, wildlife and habitats. The program provides grants to projects that benefit Conservation Strategy species and also support community-science research, outdoor equity and recreation accessibility.
“ODFW is dedicated to protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife, and their habitats. Through the support of the OCRF, we can continue to promote access and opportunities for Oregonians to enjoy our great state,” said ODFW Director Curt Melcher, in the release.
Growing pressures from population growth and environmental changes make stewarding our natural resources increasingly challenging. In addition, far too many individuals face significant barriers to engaging in the outdoors.
Officials with the Conservation and Recreation Fund are looking forward to continuing work to build a broader legacy.
“Together we can protect and maintain our communities — plants, animals, and humans — for generations to come,”said Chairman Karl Wenner. “This is the Nature of Oregon.”
