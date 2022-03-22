Oregonians can now donate bottle return money to Ukraine

Jeremy Dionne, of Ontario, loads up his truck with green bags full of recycled bottles from the Bottle Drop kiosk at Albertsons on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Friday afternoon. Customers using the Ontario Bottle Drop can have their return money donated to Ukraine as of Monday.
Beginning Monday, Oregonians can donate the money from returnable cans and bottles directly to relief efforts in Ukraine.
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which operates the BottleDrop program, is allowing users to donate funds to Portland-based Mercy Corps, which is actively helping people displaced by the war in Ukraine, the agency said in a press release Monday.
Mercy Corps is providing cash assistance to local organizations in Ukraine, Romania, and Poland that are focused on addressing urgent humanitarian needs.
The OBRC will match those donations with a $25,000 contribution from its emergency fund.
BottleDrop users can log in to their accounts and direct funds toward the effort or take returnables directly to a BottleDrop center and inform staff that they wish to donate the money to Ukraine.
“We are devastated by the tragedy in Ukraine, and we wanted to find a way to engage the BottleDrop network and help Ukrainians seeking safety,” said Eric Chambers, director of external relations at OBRC, in the release.
“Oregonians routinely put their bottles and cans to great use supporting nonprofits and community organizations,” Chambers said. “Now we have a chance to use our BottleDrop funds and redeemable containers to help our distant neighbors in Ukraine during this horrible crisis.”
