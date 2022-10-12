Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures

MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature.
The Democrats were key to getting them on the ballot, with their yes votes meeting the minimum requirements needed in each chamber of the Legislature for both measures. It’s noteworthy that no Republicans supported Measure 111.
The other two measures, 113 and 114, were advanced by citizens through initiative petitions. One regarding unexcused absences by legislators and another that would change firearm regulations.
According to historical data from 1995 to 2020 cited by BallotPedia.com, about 46% of measures appearing on Oregon’s statewide ballots in even years have been approved by voters.
An overview follows of statewide measures 111-114 in numerical order.
Measure 111
This measure, if passed, would amend the constitution to require the state to ensure Oregonians have “access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care,” according to the summary on the ballot title.
The financial impact is unknown, and if passed “would depend on future legislative action to establish additional health benefits and determine how they would be paid for.
Proponents say health care is a “fundamental right,” noting that related costs have become unaffordable, particularly in Oregon where a majority of bankruptcies in recent years have included medical treatment due to high costs.
Opponents say more government involvement in health care, including meeting compliance, may mean less resources for treating patients and that rights actually mean more freedom from the government.
Measure 112
A “yes” vote on this measure would amend the constitution by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishment.
Proponents say slavery or involuntary servitude are never justified, and that passage of the measure is needed for racial equity and justice in the state.
Those arguing against the measure include members of Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association. Information from their executive director states that while the group does not condone or support slavery or involuntary servitude in any form, the measure would create unintended consequences. The reason: making voluntary reformative programs mandatory or facing longer sentences for not participating, which could make the programs “inherently coercive.” If passed, the statement says sheriffs “will have no choice but to suspend all reformative programs due to this inherent coercion.”
Measure 113
This measure is regarding government accountability and, if passed, would disqualify legislators from holding the next term of office if they have 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions.
Currently, the only punishment can come for “disorderly behavior” at the discretion of other lawmakers, with a two-thirds vote of the respective chamber. This measure defines “disorderly behavior” as unexcused absences.
Those in favor say some of Oregonians’ biggest concerns — including such issues as homeless shelters, veterans services and water rights — have been “sunk or stalled” due to unexcused absences.
No opposition to the measure is cited by the Oregon Secretary of State. BallotPedia also states no opposition campaigns have been found.
Measure 114
This measure would effectively change Second Amendment rights in the state of Oregon by requiring a background check, safety training, fee for permit to acquire firearms, a state-police ran database. Furthermore, it would criminally prohibit magazines over 10 rounds or readily modifiable to exceed that, with an exception for current owners or inheritors, as well as law enforcement and armed forces.
Those in favor of the measure include state and federal prosecutors and health-care professionals who say relaxed gun regulations have caused unintentional and preventable injuries and deaths, due to no requirements regarding waiting periods or safety training.
Those hoping voters will shoot down the measure say the ballot title is false and misleading and would “virtually eliminate” a person’s ability to purchase a firearm for protection without permission of law enforcement. Many, including Oregon Sheriffs, also say it is unconstitutional, noting that the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a nearly identical ban on high-capacity magazines in California, because it violated the Second Amendment.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 18 and the Oregon Secretary of State will be sending out voter pamphlets now through Oct. 19. Malheur County Clerk’s office will be sending out local voter ballots on Oct. 19.
