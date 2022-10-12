Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures

Voters in Oregon will be deciding the fate of four statewide measures during the Nov. 8 General Election. 

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

Editor's Note

This is the fifth in a series of articles that will preview what will be on the ballot for voters in Malheur County.

MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature.



Tags

Load comments