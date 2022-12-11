Oregon taxpayers can direct taxes to fund arts and culture

A young pow wow participant at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, funded in part by Oregonians using the Cultural Tax Credit.

 Photo courtesy Oregon Cultural Trust

SALEM – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.

The Oregon Cultural Trust, a charitable state agency, administers the Cultural Tax Credit. Both were created by the Oregon State Legislature in 2001 in response to the national trend of decreased government funding for arts and culture.



