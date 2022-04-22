Oregon students turn to social media to show how they ask 'Are you okay?' in their way

A social media video contest is open to students enrolled in any one of Oregon's school districts. Finished videos need to be posted on YouTube or TikTok and applications must be submitted by 6 p.m., local time, on April 30.
According to the CDC, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Oregon’s 15-24 year olds. Research shows that a strong sense of community and belonging are important protective factors.
To support this, ZeroAttempts.org has created the “My Way Video Contest” asking students across the state to make their own YouTube or TikTok video that asks a fellow student to describe in their own way how they would ask “Are you okay?” or say “It’s OK to say ‘I’m not okay.’” This could be in their inner circle slang or another language. The purpose is to help students become comfortable checking in with each other when they notice a change in what their friend is saying or doing, no matter how small and asks them to trust the signs, and trust their gut and start the conversation.
This is also designed to show how diverse and welcoming Oregon student’s are and how serious they are to end youth suicides by making it a daily process to start conversations that could change a life.
The contest is open to students enrolled in any of our 197 Oregon school districts. Finished videos need to be posted on YouTube or TikTok and applications must be submitted by 6 p.m., local time, on April 30. Voting will open to the Internet May 1-7. One vote per eMail address. Six $100 winners will be announced May 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.