Oregon State Police seek help from public over another wolf killed in Baker County

A remote camera photo shows two juvenile wolves of the Wenaha Pack on U.S. Forest Service lands in northern Wallowa County in September of 2020. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers are seeking the public's assistance in finding out whomever is responsible for killing a collared wolf in Baker County, that likely died around March 13.
Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
RICHLAND — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating whomever is involved with the killing of a wolf in the Keating Wildlife Management Unit, according to a news release from the agency on Wednesday afternoon.
On March 25, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from ODFW personnel that a collared wolf, OR117, was likely deceased in the foothills of the Richland valley.
The general location is about 1.5 miles east of the town of New Bridge and two miles north of the town of Richland.
Troopers believe OR117, a gray in color male wolf, about 1 years old, was killed sometime between March 12 and March 13. The Oregon Wildlife Coalition, is a group of wildlife conservation organizations that work collaboratively to advocate for the state’s wildlife and is offering to pay an $11,500 reward that leads OSP F&W Troopers to an arrest and/or issuance of a citation stemming from this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP through the Turn in Poachers hotline at (800) 452-7888 or OSP (mobile). Reference case number SP22071683.
The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals. The TIP program also offers cash rewards from the Oregon Hunters Association and the Oregon Wildlife Coalition.
