LA GRANDE — “The entire Oregon State Police family is grief-stricken by the loss of Sergeant Marcus McDowell,” reads a news release from the agency on Thursday afternoon. “On Tuesday, Sgt. Marcus McDowell, who works out of our La Grande Patrol Office, was found deceased in his patrol car. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and co-workers as they cope with this tragic incident.”
McDowell was a 17-year veteran of the agency and was was respected by all and especially those he has worked so closely with throughout the years, the release states. He spent his OSP career as a member of the Patrol Division, Fish and Wildlife Division, and as a K-9 handler working in the John Day and La Grande areas.
The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into his death. The State Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the manner of death to be suicide. He was on duty at the time of his death.
The Oregon State Police superintendent activated the Critical Incident Response Team to provide peer support to our members that have been impacted by this tragedy.
“The Oregon State Police thanks the members of the public and other public safety partners for their support during this difficult time,” reads the release.
“Law Enforcement Officers have some of the same struggles as the rest of us and need help, too,” it reads. “Mental health is just as important as physical health in law enforcement.”
The release states that it was as recent as 2018 that The Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act of 2017 was signed into law. It recognizes that those agencies need and deserve support in their ongoing efforts to protect the mental health and well-being of their employees.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, OSP urges speaking up, asking for help and reaching out to professionals.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for people and their loved ones. Additionally (800) 273-8255 is a crisis texting service for emotional crisis support.
Text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
