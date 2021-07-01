On Wednesday, the State Medical Examiner’s Office notified the public it had received report of 63 deaths that preliminary investigation suggests may be associated with the Pacific Northwest heatwave.

On Thursday, the agency updated the number to 79 and released demographic information about county of death, gender and age of the suspected with heat related deaths.

Of that data, the youngest was a 38-year-old man in Polk County and the oldest was a 97-year-old female in Multnomah County.

Data is expected to change in either direction as more information or reports are received from counties.

Again, these are preliminary numbers as some investigations are still in progress and final causes of death have not yet been determined.

As of Wednesday, Multnomah county reportedly had the largest number of deaths.

