ONTARIO — On Wednesday afternoon, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that the school closure in Oregon would reach to the end of the academic year.
Originally, due to concern around the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Brown had placed a school closure to late April through Executive Order 20-08.
All Oregon schools are already on track to start distance learning by Monday, with many school districts (including Ontario School District) having started already with a mixture of online classes and assessments, as well as other learning means.
Also part of Brown’s announcement on Wednesday was a long-awaited update for the graduating class of 2020. Brown said that all seniors who were on track to graduate by March will be able to graduate this year. This is being made possible because the distance learning classes provided through school districts will be able to be graded on a pass/fail basis, allowing students to maintain the 24-credit requirement for Oregon graduation.
For those who were not necessarily ready to graduate (because of missed credits or poor grades), Oregon Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Colt Gill said that school districts will be able to come up with ideas for themselves that can help those seniors get their credits in line.
“COVID-19 won’t knock Oregon’s students off their path to graduation,” Gill said. “This guidance assures our students’ hard earned futures even during this global challenge.”
Part of the “Graduation Pathways 2020” was a suspension of all essential skills and personalized learning requirements.
The state did not give a full update on events, such as commencement, but did ask that schools and respective communities celebrate the Class of 2020 in some way.
In a statement following Brown’s press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Vale School District announced that it will be reaching out to every senior after checking transcripts. Every student who needs other credits in order to graduate will receive the opportunity to make up those credits.
The next set of guidance, Gill said, would be for the high school underclassmen, who need to stay on track to graduate after the spring. With students spending 12 years in schools, Brown said it would be a shame for two months’ time to affect their ability to graduate.
On Monday, the Idaho State Board of Education also canceled school through the summer.
