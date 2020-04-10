ONTARIO — The full impact of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on the state’s employment situation will not be known until May, when March employment numbers are released. However some data is already showing the effect is significant as the number of of unemployment claims filed with the Oregon Department of Employment.
Between March 15 and March 21, the department processed more than 22,000 unemployment insurance claims. This was four times the 4,900 claims processed the week before. More than 76,000 claims were received online and by phone, which was about 20 times the normal workload seen in a week, a department report reads.
Department officials are redeploying staff, opening up additional phone lines and hiring additional staff to address the surge in claims, while still offering services to job seekers and employers.
According to data, released at the end of March, the last expected positive figure, employment in Malheur County dropped a full percentage point from February of 2019 to February of 2020, from 5.5% to 4.5%.
The statewide unemployment rate for March is scheduled to be released April 14, followed by county and metro area unemployment rates on April 12.
