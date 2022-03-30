SALEM— Oregon’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ends this Friday. This decision does not affect the Oregon Health Plan or its members and will not start the OHP redetermination process.
On Feb. 18, U.S. President Joe Biden extended the federal emergency declaration beyond March 2022. The federal government has committed to giving states at least 60 days’ notice before the federal declaration ends. The OHP redetermination process will begin once Oregon receives this notice. Once redetermination begins, OHP members will be informed about their eligibility.
In the meantime, OHP members are urged to make sure their contact information is up to date so Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Health and Human Services (ODHS) and your Coordinated Care Organization can contact them regarding whether they can keep benefits.
To update your contact information:
• Use your ONE account to report changes online.
• Visit an ODHS Self Sufficiency Office. Find the local office.
• Send a secure email (Oregon.Benefits@dhsoha.state.or.us).
• Call (800) 699-9075 to report changes over the phone.
Ask a community partner for help. Community partners are clinics, hospitals and other service organizations that help people apply for the Oregon Health Plan. To find a partner near you: Go to www.OregonHealthCare.gov and click “Find local help.” You can search by ZIP code for partners near you.
More detailed information about updating contact information can be found on this webpage.
