SALEM -- As an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, public schools in Oregon will be shuttered starting on Monday, and their doors will remain closed until March 31, according to a mandate from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown late Thursday night.
“Schools are critical institutions that provide important services for all our students, but especially our most vulnerable, and during this crisis I have worked hard to ensure those critical services continue. So many of our families depend on school in order for parents to go to their jobs, and for students to access health care and receive nutrition assistance,” Brown said in her press release. “However, I have heard from superintendents, school board members, teachers, parents, and students that it has now become impossible to functionally operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences. Schools are experiencing critical shortages in staff, and superintendents are concerned for school personnel who are at elevated risk such as those over age 60 and those with underlying medical issues."
The school closure comes a day after Brown announced that everyone in the state of Oregon should avoid large gatherings, above 250 people.
Also on Thursday, Ontario High School and Nyssa High School both cancelled all co-curricular activities, clubs and athletics (this includes all varsity athletic events and the state FFA conference).
According to the release from Brown, school districts are being instructed that they will have to develop a play for returning to school that will accommodate the ongoing impact of the coronavirus.
Districts will also be tasked with implementing plans to continue nutrition services. Every student in Malheur County qualifies for free/reduced lunch.
The districts will also need to ensure that all schools have adequate cleaning supplies for when school resumes.
Brown has scheduled teleconference for Friday at 11 a.m. (PT). The number is not currently available for the teleconference.
