ONTARIO — Oregon’s Congressional Delegation has given its support to Gov. Kate Brown’s request for a major disaster declaration for Oregon as a result of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter sent today to the White House, Oregon lawmakers said the rapid spread of the virus has caused massive and unprecedented disruptions, closing schools and businesses.
“We have heard from rural health clinics, hospitals, and providers who are having to lay off employees due to reduced patient care and declining revenues. We have heard from heroic frontline health care workers stressed about the lack of test kits and and personal protective equipment,” the lawmakers wrote.
“We have heard from small business owners suffering financially and wondering how to put food on the table. We have heard from volunteers in rural fire and ambulance districts who must choose whether to self-quarantine or continue providing critical public safety services to their communities.”
“No state will be able to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic alone, which is why we urge you to approve Governor Brown’s full request for assistance,” they said.
Signing the letter were U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonomici, Kurt Schrader and Greg Walden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“No state will be able to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic alone, which is why we urge you to approve Governor Brown’s full request for assistance,” they said. Along with Washington, New York, California and all the other states! You might want to help yourself for once and contact local businesses to help with supplies, instead of wishing for help to someone who has 50 states to help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.