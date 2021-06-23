Oregon lawmakers pass bill to protect some tenants from eviction

The following information was submitted in a news release on June 22 from Stable Homes for Oregon Families.
SALEM — In second swift bipartisan vote, Senate Bill 278 passed the Oregon Senate Tuesday morning and is headed to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk for signature.
Sybill Hebb of the Oregon Law Center thanked the legislative leadership, along with Brown, for “pulling together so quickly to ensure that people who have applied for rent assistance will not get evicted while their applications are being processed,” in a news release from Stable Homes for Oregon Families.
As of Tuesday, 10,830 Oregon households have completed applications for rent assistance with the average request being $6,921. While Oregon has hundreds of millions of dollars available to pay past due and up to three months current rent for qualified tenants, high demand has created a backlog that will not be cleared before the eviction moratorium ends next week on June 30.
Individuals who are worried you cannot make rent in July, are urged not to wait to take action. Money is available to pay up to three months future rent and 12 months back rent plus utilities.
Passage of SB 278 means documentation of application is necessary to pause a non-payment eviction.
What tenants should know
• Prevents non-payment evictions for people who are in line for rent assistance, while their applications are pending;
• Applies only to people who have applied for rent assistance. If they are worried assistance won’t get to their landlord before rent is due, documentation of application to the landlord stops non-payment evictions until the rent payment is made or in 60 days, whichever comes first. If rent payment isn’t received within 60 days, a landlord can move forward with eviction; and
• Tenants can use SB 278 protections only once.
What landlords should know
• Risk is guaranteed. If payment isn’t made within the 60-day timeline, compensation is available for missed rent payments during that 60 days.
• In addition, the bill makes landlords whole for back-due rent sought through the Landlord Compensation Fund. Landlords who used the Landlord Compensation Fund — which paid 80% of rent owed — will be reimbursed retroactively for the remaining 20% and new awards will be 100% of back rent owed.
