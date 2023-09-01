VALE — Since early 2023, the Oregon Judicial Department is reporting that Oregonians are once again being targeted by fraudulent phone calls, emails, or texts threatening them with fines, prosecution, or jail time for failing to comply with jury service. The Malheur County Circuit Court has received recent reports it is now happening locally.
In the latest version of this scam, citizens are being told that they owe fines for not responding to a jury summons. They are then pressured to purchase prepaid debit/gift cards and provide these cards or card code numbers to people over the phone or in person. These fraudulent calls and messages are not connected with the state courts.
State courts do not require anyone to provide sensitive information in a telephone call, email, or text. Oregon state courts may provide jury notices and reminders by text, but these will not request personal information, make threats, or demand money.
Here is what to do if you receive a jury-related phone call, email or text that demands
information or money:
• DO NOT provide the requested information or payment.
• DO NOT reply directly to the text or email, click on any links, or open any attachments, even if it appears that the message is coming from the court or a local police agency. Scammers often create messages that look like they are coming from a legitimate source.
• If possible, get the caller's name and number and then hang up.
• Reach out directly to your local circuit court jury coordinator to verify or report the contact. The Malheur County Circuit Court can be reached at (541) 473-5171.
If you have received one of these calls, emails, or texts and have given out personal information, monitor your account statements and credit reports carefully. If any unauthorized charges are made, report the theft to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission at (877) 438-4338 or www.consumer.gov/idtheft. Also, contact a credit bureau to request that it place a fraud alert on your credit history.
