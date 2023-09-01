VALE — Since early 2023, the Oregon Judicial Department is reporting that Oregonians are once again being targeted by fraudulent phone calls, emails, or texts threatening them with fines, prosecution, or jail time for failing to comply with jury service. The Malheur County Circuit Court has received recent reports it is now happening locally.

In the latest version of this scam, citizens are being told that they owe fines for not responding to a jury summons. They are then pressured to purchase prepaid debit/gift cards and provide these cards or card code numbers to people over the phone or in person. These fraudulent calls and messages are not connected with the state courts.



Tags

Load comments