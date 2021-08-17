SCIO — With the start of the new school year just a few weeks away, many Oregon parents are still exploring education options for their students. Willamette Connections Academy (WillCA), offers another public school choice for families.
Families can learn more about the tuition-free full-time online school at two upcoming virtual information sessions. One session is geared toward elementary aged students on Thursday, the other is focused on middle and high school students on Aug. 31. Both sessions start at 6 pm. Interested families can register for the information sessions at WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com/events.
“Researching all the choices and trying to determine if full-time online school is the right fit for your student is important,” said Angie Groves, Willamette Connections Academy Middle School Assistant Principal. “Hopefully, the information sessions will be helpful for families making crucial decisions for their students’ learning this fall.”
Willamette Connections Academy teachers will share how online learning works for students during the information sessions. They will also discuss the curriculum, technology and what a day in the life of an online student looks like.
“I wanted to make sure my son had the best education he could and Willamette Connections Academy was the obvious answer,” said Adrianne Gamache from Hillsboro, a mother and Learning Coach who enrolled her son as a Kindergartener at Willamette Connections Academy last fall. “I knew that Connections Academy had been around Oregon for over fifteen years. If I was headed down the virtual school route, I wanted the pros! I would advise any families on the fence about enrolling to just do it! We have had an amazing experience and can’t wait to see what first grade has in store for us!"
The virtual public charter school serves students in grades K-12 across the state and was specially designed, from the curriculum to the learning platform, for the virtual environment. Willamette Connections Academy delivers a high-quality education experience that keeps students motivated and engaged while nurturing and supporting them in a safe, welcoming learning environment.
For more information about the sessions, visit the Events tab on www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com. More information about the school and enrollment is available on the website or by phoning (888) 478-9474.
