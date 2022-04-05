Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts four listening sessions April 12-15, looks for feedback on 2023-25 budget

A youth stands with his hybrid bass (aka wiper) caught at Ana Reservoir in Lake County in March of 2019. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for public feedback this month, and is interested in ideas from underserved populations, including BIPOT (black, indigenous, and people of color) communities.
SALEM — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host four virtual public listening sessions, one for each of four regions in the state, to present information about the agency’s proposed 2023-25 budget and get feedback.
Along with staff from headquarters, regional staff from the area will be available during the meetings to help provide local information. The sessions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. local time, and are scheduled for the following dates and regions.
April 12: Northwest Region
April 13: Southwest Region
April 14: Northeast Region
April 15: Southeast Region
During each meeting, staff will provide a timeline for public engagement, an overview of budget revenue and expenditure projections, and agency recommended Policy Option Packages to establish new services before taking questions and input. For more information on the proposed budget visit https://bit.ly/ODFW22-23.
The planned budget does not include a proposed fee increase for recreational hunting or fishing licenses, meaning the agency will have gone almost a full decade without asking for an additional fee increase. Typically, ODFW asks for a fee increase every six years, but the agency has been able to build up healthy operational reserves and can delay the increasing fees for another biennium. The increase in license sales during the pandemic also helped offset the need for a fee increases. (The last fee increase request was approved in the 2015 Legislative Session and implemented incrementally in 2016, 2018 and 2020.)
ODFW is very interested in ideas from underserved populations, including BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color) communities, for how it can better support their participation in outdoor recreation and conservation.
Public input from the listening sessions will be incorporated into a draft 2023-25 Agency Request Budget for approval by the Fish and Wildlife Commission at the June 17 meeting. Public testimony will also be taken at that Commission meeting.
Additionally, the Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a special meeting on ODFW budgets and plans for the 2023-25 biennium on May 13. This meeting will be online and public testimony will be taken.
After Commission approval of a proposed 2023-25 Agency Request Budget, the agency’s budget goes to the 2023 Oregon State Legislature for final approval and adoption.
