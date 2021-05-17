ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Randi Svaty, of R&R Seed Farms, Inc., located between Ontario and Vale, started in agricultural leadership early by serving in officer positions with 4-H and FFA. She continued advocating for agriculture while attending Oregon State University. After graduating, she moved to Ontario with her husband to start a farming career specializing in vegetable and forage seed production. In addition to farming, she is also the Branch Manager and Relationship Manager for Northwest Farm Credit Services. Svaty serves or is a member with many groups including the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Board, Malheur County Development Corporation, Malheur Experiment Station Advisory Board, Malheur County Onion Growers Association, National Onion Association and Oregon Wheat League.
“The love and drive I have for the industry shows up in every aspect of my life,” says Svaty. “Being on the State Board of Agriculture is a way for me to help be the voice for, and give back to, an industry that has raised me and is who I am.”
Also appointed to the board was Chad Allen, owner/operator of Victor Dairy in Tillamook. He grew up on his family’s dairy farm, worked in Australia and graduated from Oregon State University in 2000. Allen serves or is a member with many groups including the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association Board of Directors, Tillamook County Creamery Association Board of Directors, Oregon Ag Heritage Commission, the Oregon Farm Bureau, and the Tillamook County Planning Commission.
“I had deep admiration and respect for Marty Myers and his work on the Board on behalf of the dairy industry and was saddened to learn of his passing,” Allen said. “I would like to continue Marty’s legacy of being the voice of the dairy industry and helping educate the department, my fellow Board members, and the public about the myriad of challenges and opportunities facing the industry today and the many innovative practices the state’s dairy farms are implementing.”
The governor appoints all Board of Agriculture members; Brown is committed to ensuring that the Board represents the state’s growing age, racial, and gender diversity.
“Chad and Randi represent two very different types of farming in Oregon and we welcome their experience and leadership to the Board,” said Oregon Department of Agriculture Director, Alexis Taylor in the news release. “Both bring with them a deep love and appreciation for Oregon agriculture and a commitment to inclusion and coexistence statewide.”
The Oregon State Board of Agriculture is a 10-member board that advises the Oregon Department of Agriculture on policy issues, develops recommendations on key agricultural issues, and provides advocacy of the state’s agriculture industry in general. The Board is established by Oregon Revised Statute 561.372.
