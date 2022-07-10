The Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, CUB, criticized the Public Utility Commission, PUC, for lack of clarity and overreliance on industry talking points in a recently concluded investigation into the future of natural gas in Oregon. CUB hoped this process would answer questions about the risks to customers from gas system expansion and emissions.
But rather than conducting analyses and offering conclusions, the report summarizes utilities’ proposed compliance scenarios. It briefly references community skepticism. It also suggests limited strategies for future action, including hiring a 3rd party to conduct another investigation.
“We are disappointed in the PUC’s draft report,” said Bob Jenks, CUB Executive Director. “Climate change regulation places a lot of risk on customers, and we are looking for the PUC to provide answers.”
CUB is urging customers to attend a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, July 12 and ask the Commission to take the bold steps needed to protect Oregon households.
Regulators must prioritize community needs. Community groups, advocates, and the utilities worked with regulators for a year on this investigation. But in its recent draft report, the Commission only included utility company feedback. Regulators must consider community input on ending gas industry subsidies; expanding weatherization, energy efficiency, and affordability programs; and stopping investments in risky, expensive new technologies.
Customers shouldn’t pay millions in subsidies to benefit gas companies. Gas utilities want to keep expanding their systems to grow their profits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.