SALEM — The Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program seeks to fill a seat on its Commission to represent farmer and rancher interests. OAHP was established by the Oregon State Legislature in 2017 to help protect Oregon’s diverse agricultural working lands — a cornerstone of the state’s economy. In addition to supporting Oregon’s economy, farms and ranches provide valuable fish and wildlife habitat.

The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board administers the program and works closely with the commission. The commission’s membership includes farmers and ranchers, fish and wildlife interests and natural resource interests. This diverse membership recognizes the multiple benefits provided through farm and ranchland protection.



