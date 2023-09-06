SALEM — The Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program seeks to fill a seat on its Commission to represent farmer and rancher interests. OAHP was established by the Oregon State Legislature in 2017 to help protect Oregon’s diverse agricultural working lands — a cornerstone of the state’s economy. In addition to supporting Oregon’s economy, farms and ranches provide valuable fish and wildlife habitat.
The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board administers the program and works closely with the commission. The commission’s membership includes farmers and ranchers, fish and wildlife interests and natural resource interests. This diverse membership recognizes the multiple benefits provided through farm and ranchland protection.
“The Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program is an important resource for farmers and ranchers throughout the state,” said Lisa Charpilloz Hanson, OWEB Executive Director. “The program provides tools to protect working lands. Farm and ranchland protection supports healthy watersheds, fish, and wildlife.”
In April, OWEB awarded its first nine grants through the program, investing $4.2 million to keep working lands viable and support investment in critical conservation efforts on farms and ranches throughout the state. One of the Commission’s responsibilities is to advise the OWEB board on grant award decisions for these offerings.
The program fills an important funding gap to assist with land transfers and agricultural easements that will keep farms and ranches in agricultural production. It is estimated that 64% of working lands will change ownership in the next 20 years and many farmers and ranchers may face pressure to develop or fragment lands to pay for estate taxes and fees.
“Transitioning a farm from one operator to the next is both a challenge and an opportunity. The OAHP program is designed to ensure farmers and ranchers have the tools they need to successfully pass on their land in a way that sets the next generation up for success by investing in critical conservation infrastructure and ensuring farmland remains available for agriculture,” said Taylor Larson, Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program coordinator.
Commissioners oversee the program and make funding recommendations for grant applications to the OWEB Board. The term for the seat is January 2024 through January 2028; commissioners are eligible to serve two consecutive terms. The application will be open until October 20th, 2023. To apply visit the OAHP website (https://www.oregon.gov/oweb/grants/oahp/Pages/oahp.aspx) for information.
