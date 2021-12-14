The Oregon Department of Agriculture is now accepting proposals for project ideas as part of the US Department of Agriculture's Specialty Crop Block Grant Program for 2022. Approximately $1.5 million is expected to be available to agriculture industry associations, producer groups, processors, commodity commissions, nonprofits, for-profits and local government agencies in Oregon. Funding for Oregon's program is contingent upon federal funding.
Specialty crops are defined as commonly recognized fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops. Oregon ranks in the top 10 nationwide in the production of specialty crops.
For the 2022 SCBGP Request for Proposals, ODA has a single-phase process known as the Grant Proposal Application. ODA is requesting 15-page grant proposals from applicants describing their proposed projects. Submissions should be submitted online and must be received by Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. local time.
ODA will offer online and live, recorded, virtual training to provide applicants with an in-depth look at the program and explain the grant writing process step-by-step. Details, including time and date for the online training, are posted on ODA's website. https://oda.direct/SCBGP.
Based on a survey of specialty crop producers, associations, commissions, and other stakeholders to determine priority needs, the following 2022 SCBGP funding priorities have been identified.
• Market Development and Access for international, regional, domestic, and local/farm direct markets;
• Food safety compliance and traceability;
• Cross commodity collaboration;
• Addressing the regulatory burden;
• On-farm labor needs, workforce programs, or tools;
• Productivity enhancements, innovation, value-added products; and
• Agriculture and food-related priorities identified by Oregon Solutions Network Regional Solutions Centers.
Projects not addressing one of the identified priorities are still eligible for funding if they meet all other program requirements. Details of the funding priorities can be found online at https://oda.direct/SCBGPpriorities.
In March 2022, an industry advisory committee will evaluate proposals and make recommendations to ODA Director Alexis Taylor on selecting the top-ranked applicants. Selected applicants will be submitted to USDA in the Oregon State Plan Application. Projects chosen to receive funding will be announced by November 2022.
ODA and the advisory committee are looking for innovative two-and-a-half-year proposals with a suggested funding range of $25,000 to $175,000. They encourage interested parties to work regionally to submit collaborative project proposals that benefit Oregon growers and processors and partners in other states that share common specialty crops. Those who have received specialty crop grant funds in the past are also encouraged to apply, whether they are interested in building on an existing project or proposing a new project.
Match funding is not a requirement of this program; however, applicants are highly encouraged to provide some level of match to show the importance and value of the project and to show sustainability beyond SCBGP funds.
ODA staff is available to provide applicants directions on submitting grant proposal applications, and other information is available at: https://oda.direct/SCBGP or by contacting ODA's Market Access and Certification Program at (503) 986-6473.
