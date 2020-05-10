ONTARIO — The first pass of two F-15 fighter jets on Friday came right at the time it was expected — 11:40 a.m., but they were nearly already overhead by the time they could be heard, and they flew in so fast from the south that the hundred or so people waiting around in the east parking lot of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario seemed disappointed to have missed it.
But they didn’t: the jets banked back around and headed straight for the hospital coming out of the east and screaming directly overhead. You could scarcely hear the cheers from the people on the ground.
The flyover tribute, organized by the Oregon National Guard, was a tribute to health-care workers who are serving on the frontline during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
As the time for the flyover neared, citizens began to surround the hospital facility, with vehicles parking around Lions Park and filling up the parking lot at the Ontario Health Plaza. In addition, those employees of the medical facility who had the time to get outside and watch the flyover filtered outside and stood at a safe distance apart and wore masks while looking skyward. Some of them even made it up to the roof.
Among those employees was Frank Herran, environmental services manager for Saint Alphonsus in Ontario and Baker City. Herran, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who served about nine to 10 years with his last deployments being in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
He said the flyover was significant, because it signified how “everybody is coming together to get things done.”
Herran had with him a U.S. Marine Corp flag and asked Ontario Mayor Riley Hill, who also served in the marines for four years, having enlisted in 1967, to helped him hold it up.
Hill obliged and when the jets came over the second time and they were ready they spanned out the flag, “waving” back at the jets.
Also waiting in the hospital’s east parking lot was Ontario Municipal Airport Manager Dan Beaubien and former Oregon senator and representative Cliff Bentz, who is currently bidding for the U.S. Congressional Second District seat.
Bentz said how important it is right now to “breed confidence back into everyone.” In a recent poll taken, he said half of the people polled stated they are still extremely concerned about the disease and want shutdowns to remain.
“The rest of us, myself included, want the economy to reopen,” he said. “But the number one thing we’ve got to do is identify what is creating the fear, and address it.”
Bentz said that he feels more people will come out and start shopping again and regenerating the demand that is down if they feel safe when doing so. It will be up to the majority to establish safeguards in order to help that along, Bentz said, adding that this will include keeping safeguards in place, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
The Argus Observer caught up with Ron Verini, president of Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida before the flyover, who said he was “impressed” and “absolutely thrilled about the flyover.
“I am sure everyone in that hospital deserves recognition,” he said, adding that staff at Veteran Advocates would be looking to the skies during the flyover. “Every single one of them are doing good [for their community].”
Leslie Thompson is the editor at The Argus Observer. She can be reached at (541) 823-4818 or by emailing lesliet@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
