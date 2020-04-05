ONTARIO — The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to change the way that the community operates.
One of the ways that Ontario Police Department’s Code Enforcement Officer Dallas Brockett has had to alter his daily duties is to rely on the community to provide insights into what requires intervention by the department.
“We are taking a more complaint-driven and community policing approach. We have held off sending fines at this time on our open cases and placing any liens on properties,” explained Brockett in an email message sent on Thursday afternoon.
While these changes are taking place, Brockett wanted to remind the community that any “current violators and property violations are still getting addressed.”
Brockett went on to state how the department will be sending out “Pre-Abatement Courtesy Letters” to all property owners, tenants, landlords and anyone who has violations on their property.
“It will be a friendly reminder and just a notification to have their property cleaned up. With a lot of people at home, including kids, we want to take this opportunity to work together as a community and come together and clean up properties, making Ontario a safer and cleaner city,” Brockett explained.
He reminds Ontario’s citizens that the courtesy letters “provide an extra 14 days before an official abatement letter is sent or any enforcement action is taken.”
He also said that on the backs of these letters are reminders that the letter is a courtesy and provides further information for property owners or tenants in violation on how to obtain help if assistance is needed with clean up.
