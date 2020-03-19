ONTARIO — The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to cancellations and closures throughout the state, but one meeting that must go on is the upcoming monthly meeting of the Ontario School District Board of Directors.
The reason why the meeting is so important is because the Board of Directors must vote on Ontario School District’s Student Investment Account, which will allocate about $2.1 million dollars to Ontario School District via the Students Success Act.
While there has been a lot of recent talk about it, the reconfiguration of the elementary schools in Ontario School District has been removed from the SIA.
Originally, the district wanted to use some of the SIA money to help switch the three in-town elementary schools into grade level schools — where Alameda would have kindergarten and first grade, Alameda would have second and third grade, and May Roberts would have fourth, fifth and sixth grade. Cairo would change into a K-6 and Pioneer would be a STREAM academy for multiple uses.
The elementary reconfiguration was removed from the SIA as the statewide school closures made Ontario School District cancel several of the parent/community forums where the district would hear the concerns of the parents.
The March 30 board meeting will be held with only essential personnel and credentialed media in attendance. The public will not be present at the meeting, which is to make sure that the meeting does not get crowded as there is ongoing concern about coronavirus.
The meeting will be live-streamed, which allows it to fall under the provision of ORS 192.670, which allows public meetings to take place by telephone or other means of electronic communication.
Any written public comments can be made to Board Secretary Jolene Masterson at jmasterson@ontario.k12.or.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.