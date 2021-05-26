The following information was submitted from Willamette Connections Academy in a news release in May of 2021.
ONTARIO
An Ontario kindergartener was among the first students in eastern Oregon to make the honor roll for Willamette Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students throughout Oregon in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Aria Henderson, of Ontario, was one of two kindergartners from throughout eastern Oregon, who wound up on the list for the first semester of the 2020-21 which comprises students from all grade levels. Students in kindergarten through 8th grade who receive all A’s in their classes qualify.
“There’s no question it has been a challenging year for everyone, so we’re thrilled to recognize this year’s list of Honor Roll students,” said Chris Long, Willamette Connections Academy Principal in the news release.
The school’s honor roll qualifications vary by grade levels. To qualify for the honor roll, in 9th through 12th grades, students needed to achieve a GPA of 3.75 or higher grade-point average.
“With many families expressing concern over their student falling behind due to the pandemic, I am incredibly proud of our Willamette Connections Academy students who have been thriving in a full-time online learning environment that has continued uninterrupted,” said Long.
According to a new Parent Pulse Report released by Connections Academy, about 60% of families will consider staying with online school even after the pandemic is over.
“As parents consider continuing full-time online school for their students, Willamette Connections Academy is a great choice for families. Our state-certified teachers focus on academics, as well as the social and emotional well-being of our students. We offer a highly engaging curriculum in a nurturing, safe academic environment, which helps prepare students to thrive in a changing world,” added Long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.