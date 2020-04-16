ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to disrupt regularly scheduled meetings leading to postponements and alterations to schedules. These changes are also affecting crews from Jacobs, the city of Ontario’s public works department.
According to an email received from Jacobs Administrative Support Specialist Suzanne Mulvany, public works committee meetings have been “postponed until further notice” due to current social-distancing restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“However, we will continue to submit monthly updates to keep you informed,” reads the statement.
Included with the statement was a list of public works project updates, two of which were completed “on time and budget.” Of the completed projects are: Southeast Second Street water and sewer, and the Ontario Municipal Airport sanitary sewer extension, both of which were conducted by Warrington Construction.
The statement also provided an update on the TVC Trail, noting that “Warrington Construction is currently working on this project.” The curb for the project is already in place and paving will begin soon, according to the update.
Projects farther out include renovation in the near the skate park which are adjacent to the Ontario splash pad, for which the city received one bid in the amount of $133,000 from Holcomb. This is tied to the county’s parks plan to provide more outdoor restroom facilities, according to City Manager Adam Brown. This amount exceeds the available grant funding which is approximately $100,000. The statement says that public works staff “will work directly with the bidder to determine if there can be any cost savings from value engineering or scope reduction, such as PW (public works) staff conducting the painting effort etc.”
The statement also gives an update on the installation of new playground equipment saying that public works crews will be working with parks staff in an effort to excavate the area of Lions Park that will be used for the new equipment. Safety regulations are being reviewed and implemented prior to any of the new equipment is installed as there are specific requirements related to “depth of material that will yield for a specific height of playground equipment.” The material being used to supplement the play area will be pea gravel.
