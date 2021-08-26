A field test kit is used by a Malheur County Sheriff Deputy to help determine if the above substance is methamphetamine. These test kits produce a chemical reaction when introduced to narcotics, but the drug will still be sent to a crime lab to determine without any doubt that the drug is methamphetamine.
BOISE – Oliver “Juice” Yardley, 45, of Ontario, pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Thursday. Yardley was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on April 13.
According to court records, on Aug. 26, 2019, Yardley and his wife, Ashley Cates Yardley, 33, sold approximately 2 ounces of meth to another person in a parking lot in Fruitland. Ashley Yardley was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on Sept. 10, 2020. On July 30, 2021, she was sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye.
Oliver Yardley’s sentencing is set for Nov. 10, before Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise. He faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years and up to life in federal prison, a $10 million fine, and at least four years of supervised release. The federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez credited the efforts of the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which led to charges. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction, Bureau of Probation and Parole. “The ‘Metro’ task force is a model for multijurisdictional cooperative law enforcement investigations.” Gonzalez added.
This case was prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Treasure Valley Partnership and the State of Idaho to address gang crimes. The Treasure Valley Partnership is comprised of a group of elected officials in southwest Idaho dedicated to regional coordination, cooperation, and collaboration on creating coherent regional growth. For more information, visit www.treasurevalleypartners.org.
