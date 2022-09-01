ONTARIO — A 27-year-old Ontario man will serve 240 months in federal prison for distribution of child pornography. Gregory Boris was sentenced Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office-District of Idaho.
The announcement was made Thursday by U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
According to court records, on Nov. 22, 2019, Homeland Security Investigations, along with state and local law enforcement, conducted an undercover internet-based child exploitation operation in Ada County. During the operation, Boris began communicating with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl. During the communications, Boris engaged in sexually explicit conversation with the purported 13-year-old and requested sexually explicit images. He also distributed images and videos of child pornography to the purported teenager. HSI and local law enforcement later executed a search warrant at Boris’ Ontario residence and seized the cellphone he used to communicate with the undercover detective, as well as his laptop. A forensic examination revealed child pornography on the laptop.
Chief United States District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Boris to serve 20 years of supervised release following his prison sentence, to forfeit the electronic devices that were used to commit the offense, and to pay $27,000 in restitution to the victims in the images he possessed. As a result of the conviction, Boris will be required to register as a sex offender.
“There is no higher calling for law enforcement than to protect children, and this case shows how we work effectively across state lines and with our state and local partners to remove child predators from our communities,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “We will continue to devote the resources necessary to make our Project Safe Childhood program one of the best in the country.”
“The conduct that Mr. Boris chose to engage in has no place in our society, and I’m thankful for the successful partnerships our agents have developed with law enforcement agencies in Idaho and Oregon to pursue child predators wherever they may lurk,” said Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “This sentence is a valuable piece in protecting our communities, and a reminder that our combined vigilance is necessary to further defend children from exploitation.”
U.S. Attorney Hurwit, of the District of Idaho commended the cooperative efforts of HSI, Idaho State Police, Rupert Police Department, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, and Malheur County District Attorney’s Office which led to charges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.