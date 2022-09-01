Purchase Access

ONTARIO — A 27-year-old Ontario man will serve 240 months in federal prison for distribution of child pornography. Gregory Boris was sentenced Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office-District of Idaho.

The announcement was made Thursday by U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.



