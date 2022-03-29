Ontario Kiwanis Club hosts city cleanup on April 2

Volunteers consolidate trash into a single bag before it is put into a dumpster during a clean-up event on Dec. 14, 2020. A similar event is slated for Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Sammy Castonguay

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — Ontario Kiwanis Club will have its first City Clean-up event of the year this weekend.

Dubbed plogging, the public is urged to pitch in for the cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Registration will be at Lanterman Kiwanis Park on Northwest Eighth Avenue.

The event is open to Kiwanis Club members, as well as any community volunteers. Kiwanis Club will provide some garbage bags, gloves, masks and grabbers to help with the collection.

There will be a dumpster at the park provided by Ontario Sanitary Service.

Service volunteers are welcome to cover any parts of the community that they feel needs litter pickup.



Tags

Load comments