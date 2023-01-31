Ontario hosts ODFW Hunter Education course in February

Dave Stiefvater, habitat coordinator for Pheasants Forever, leads a youth hunt in Ontario. He will be the instructor for an ODFW Hunter Education course that begins in Ontario on Feb. 16, with classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Class size is limited to 20 students and pre-registration is required.

 Photos courtesy of Dave Stiefvater

ONTARIO — Individuals needing to take a Hunter Education course from those certified to teach it for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife can do so in Ontario in February and March.

Instructor Dave Stiefvater urges those interested to sign up as soon as possible, as there is only one course and class size is limited to 20 students.



