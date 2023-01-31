Ontario hosts ODFW Hunter Education course in February

Dave Stiefvater, habitat coordinator for Pheasants Forever, leads a youth hunt in Ontario. He will be the instructor for an ODFW Hunter Education course that begins in Ontario on Feb. 16, with classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Class size is limited to 20 students and pre-registration is required.
ONTARIO — Individuals needing to take a Hunter Education course from those certified to teach it for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife can do so in Ontario in February and March.
Instructor Dave Stiefvater urges those interested to sign up as soon as possible, as there is only one course and class size is limited to 20 students.
According to information from ODFW, the class is “a thorough introduction to firearm safety, ethics, and responsibility. Online portion not required to attend this class. A valid card will be issued at end of class, a hard card will be sent to the student 60 days after.”
It also states that students must attend all dates.
The course will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 16 through March 16. The final day will be on a Saturday, and is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18.
Classes will be at the Florence Findley Career & Technical Education Center, 910 S.W. Fifth St.
The center is on the Treasure Valley Community College campus.
According to ODFW, registration for classes or events can not be done at a license vendor.
With ODFW’s electronic licensing system, individuals can register online 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To purchase and receive paper copies of class registration, visit a local ODFW office. ODFW’s Ontario Field Office is at 3814 Clark Blvd. in Ontario and can be reached by phoning (541) 889-6975.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.