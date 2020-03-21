Ontario City Hall

This photo shows the Ontario City Hall.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — In order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the City of Ontario has decided to close city hall to the general public, following in the steps of most other local cities.

The closure will be put into effect on Monday, and will include the front desk reception area and the community development center. The closure is planned to run through March 27, and at that time the city will reevaluate if it is time to reopen the building.

“We take these measures out of an abundance of caution,” the release from the city states. “The City still needs to provide the services citizens rely on such as water, wastewater, fire and police. Taking these measures will help us keep our essential services without disruption.”

According to a press release from the city, all business and services will continue to be conducted and there are various means to reach out to the city. A list of contact information for all city officials can be found at ontariooregon.org/contact.

Tags

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

Load comments